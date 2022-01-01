Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Asheville

Asheville restaurants
Asheville restaurants that serve ravioli

Chestnut Asheville image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Chestnut Asheville

48 Biltmore Ave, Asheville

Avg 4.8 (9256 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Summer Crab Ravioli$22.00
House Pasta, Citrus Lump Crab Mascarpone, Baby Arugula, Smoked Tomato Beurre Blanc, Toasted Pine Nuts, Micro Basil
More about Chestnut Asheville
Pizza Mind image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Mind

285 Haywood Road, Suite 10, Asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beet Ravioli (5)$11.00
Betts, ricotta, goat cheese, lemon; tossed with pesto* and balsamic reduction *contains cashews
Four Cheese Ravioli (5)$9.00
Ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino romano; topped with marinara and grana padano
More about Pizza Mind

