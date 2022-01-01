Ravioli in Asheville
Asheville restaurants that serve ravioli
More about Chestnut Asheville
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Chestnut Asheville
48 Biltmore Ave, Asheville
|Summer Crab Ravioli
|$22.00
House Pasta, Citrus Lump Crab Mascarpone, Baby Arugula, Smoked Tomato Beurre Blanc, Toasted Pine Nuts, Micro Basil
More about Pizza Mind
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Mind
285 Haywood Road, Suite 10, Asheville
|Beet Ravioli (5)
|$11.00
Betts, ricotta, goat cheese, lemon; tossed with pesto* and balsamic reduction *contains cashews
|Four Cheese Ravioli (5)
|$9.00
Ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino romano; topped with marinara and grana padano