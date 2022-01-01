Chocolate chip cookies in Asheville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Buxton Chicken Palace

56 Patton Ave S&W Market, Asheville

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.99
More about Buxton Chicken Palace
Pulp + Sprout image

 

Pulp + Sprout

233 S. Liberty Street, Asheville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
Vegan, gluten free chocolate chip cookies made with local French Broad Chocolate chips
More about Pulp + Sprout
Silverball Subs image

SANDWICHES

Silverball Subs

347 New Leicester HWY, Asheville

Avg 4.8 (627 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.25
More about Silverball Subs
White Labs Kitchen & Tap image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

White Labs Brewing Co.

172 South Charlotte Street, Asheville

Avg 4.6 (556 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
More about White Labs Brewing Co.

