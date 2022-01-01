Chocolate chip cookies in Asheville
Asheville restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Buxton Chicken Palace
56 Patton Ave S&W Market, Asheville
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.99
Pulp + Sprout
233 S. Liberty Street, Asheville
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.75
Vegan, gluten free chocolate chip cookies made with local French Broad Chocolate chips
SANDWICHES
Silverball Subs
347 New Leicester HWY, Asheville
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.25