Salad bowl in Asheville

Asheville restaurants
Asheville restaurants that serve salad bowl

Item pic

 

Well-Bred Bakery & Café

6 Boston Way Ste. 20, Asheville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad Bowl$8.00
Caesar Salad Bowl$8.00
Asian Salad Bowl$8.00
More about Well-Bred Bakery & Café
Item pic

 

Well-Bred Bakery & Café

1 Page Ave. #112G, Asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad Bowl$8.00
Asian Salad Bowl$8.00
More about Well-Bred Bakery & Café

