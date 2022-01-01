Nachos in Ashland
Ashland restaurants that serve nachos
Bombshells & Ales
739 Carter Ave, Ashland
|Loaded Nachos
|$11.00
A basket of house-made tortilla chips, smothered with our slow-smoked pulled pork, queso blanco, green onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, topped with slaw, and drizzled with BBQ Sauce
El Colonial Mexican Restaurant
366 DIEDERICH BLVD, ASHLAND
|Nachos with Ground Beef
|$6.99
Nacho chips smothered with seasoned ground beef and topped with shredded cheese and our signature cheese dip.
|Nachos Supreme
|$10.99
Nachos topped with both seasoned ground beef and shredded chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
|Nachos with Chicken
|$6.99
Nacho chips smothered with your choice of shredded or grilled chicken and our signature cheese dip.