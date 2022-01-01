Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Ashland

Ashland restaurants
Ashland restaurants that serve nachos

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bombshells & Ales

739 Carter Ave, Ashland

Avg 4.4 (1804 reviews)
Takeout
Loaded Nachos$11.00
A basket of house-made tortilla chips, smothered with our slow-smoked pulled pork, queso blanco, green onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, topped with slaw, and drizzled with BBQ Sauce
More about Bombshells & Ales
El Colonial Mexican Restaurant

366 DIEDERICH BLVD, ASHLAND

Avg 4.6 (3634 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos with Ground Beef$6.99
Nacho chips smothered with seasoned ground beef and topped with shredded cheese and our signature cheese dip.
Nachos Supreme$10.99
Nachos topped with both seasoned ground beef and shredded chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
Nachos with Chicken$6.99
Nacho chips smothered with your choice of shredded or grilled chicken and our signature cheese dip.
More about El Colonial Mexican Restaurant

