Avocado toast in Athens
Athens restaurants that serve avocado toast
More about Hangovereasy - Athens
Hangovereasy - Athens
18 North Court Street, Athens
|Avocado & Toast
|$10.99
Two pieces of toasted wheat with everything seasoning, two over medium eggs, topped with pico de gallo and served with a cup of fruit.
More about Avalanche Slice House
Avalanche Slice House
540 A W. Union St, Athens
|Avocado Toast: Caprese
|$6.50
A toasted thick airy Roman style slice with a wopping 6oz of chunky avocado. Slices of fresh mozzarella and Roma tomato with fresh basil leaves. Finished with healthy application of everything bagel seasoning, extra virgin olive oil, and sea salt.