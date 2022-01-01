Avocado toast in Athens

Item pic

 

Hangovereasy - Athens

18 North Court Street, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado & Toast$10.99
Two pieces of toasted wheat with everything seasoning, two over medium eggs, topped with pico de gallo and served with a cup of fruit.
More about Hangovereasy - Athens
Avocado Toast: Caprese image

 

Avalanche Slice House

540 A W. Union St, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Toast: Caprese$6.50
A toasted thick airy Roman style slice with a wopping 6oz of chunky avocado. Slices of fresh mozzarella and Roma tomato with fresh basil leaves. Finished with healthy application of everything bagel seasoning, extra virgin olive oil, and sea salt.
More about Avalanche Slice House

