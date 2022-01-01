Grilled chicken in Athens
Athens restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Jackie O's Public House & Brewpub
22 W Union Street, Athens
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Marinated Chestnut Farm chicken served on a Jackie O's Bakeshop bun and topped with lettuce, onions, and tomatoes. Served with a dill pickle spear and a side of kettle chips.
PIZZA
Courtside Pizza
85 North Court St, Athens
|Grilled Chicken Sub
|$7.99
Grilled chicken, mozzarella & provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato.
|Greek Grilled Chicken
|$7.99
Romaine, roma tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives(may contain pits), feta, banana peppers, topped with grilled chicken.
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$7.99
Romaine, red onion, roma tomato, green pepper, cucumber & mixed cheese, with grilled chicken.