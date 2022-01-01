Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Athens

Go
Athens restaurants
Toast

Athens restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Consumer pic

 

Jackie O's Public House & Brewpub

22 W Union Street, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Marinated Chestnut Farm chicken served on a Jackie O's Bakeshop bun and topped with lettuce, onions, and tomatoes. Served with a dill pickle spear and a side of kettle chips.
More about Jackie O's Public House & Brewpub
Item pic

PIZZA

Courtside Pizza

85 North Court St, Athens

Avg 4.2 (292 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sub$7.99
Grilled chicken, mozzarella & provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato.
Greek Grilled Chicken$7.99
Romaine, roma tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives(may contain pits), feta, banana peppers, topped with grilled chicken.
Grilled Chicken Salad$7.99
Romaine, red onion, roma tomato, green pepper, cucumber & mixed cheese, with grilled chicken.
More about Courtside Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Athens

Tacos

Tiramisu

Greek Salad

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Parmesan

Steak Salad

Avocado Toast

Salmon

Map

More near Athens to explore

Newark

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Granville

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Heath

Avg 1 (4 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Huntington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (556 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (153 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (867 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (342 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston