Caprese salad in Athens

Go
Athens restaurants
Toast

Athens restaurants that serve caprese salad

Item pic

 

Stephen's on court

66 N Court St, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caprese Salad$7.50
More about Stephen's on court
Avalanche Slice House image

 

Avalanche Slice House

540 A W. Union St, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caprese Salad$8.99
Fresh arugula and mixed greens, topped with sliced Roma tomato and fresh mozzarella. Your choice of salad dressing.
More about Avalanche Slice House

