Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Athens

Go
Athens restaurants
Toast

Athens restaurants that serve cheese fries

Consumer pic

 

Jackie O's Public House & Brewpub

22 W Union Street, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pulled Pork Cheese Fries$12.00
Fresh-cut fries tossed in curry powder and topped with cotija cheese, house smoked Dexter Run pork, onions, and cilantro, served with a side of chipotle ketchup.
More about Jackie O's Public House & Brewpub
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

O'Betty's Red Hot

15 W State St, Athens

Avg 4.9 (309 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries$4.50
Topped with O'Betty's Cincinnati style chili sauce, mild jalapeno cheese sauce and shredded aged cheddar.
Chili Cheese Fries$6.25
Fresh Cut Fries soaked and twice fried in 100% Peanut Oil topped with O'Betty's Cincinnati style chili sauce, mild jalapeno cheese sauce and shredded aged cheddar.
Veggie Chili Cheese Fries$4.50
Topped with O'Betty's vegan Cincinnati style chili sauce, mild jalapeno cheese sauce and shredded aged cheddar
More about O'Betty's Red Hot

Browse other tasty dishes in Athens

Chicken Tenders

Avocado Salad

Chicken Soup

Chips And Salsa

Gnocchi

Reuben

Paninis

Nachos

Map

More near Athens to explore

Newark

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Granville

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Heath

Avg 1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Huntington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (925 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (365 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston