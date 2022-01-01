Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Castleberry Hill restaurants you'll love

Castleberry Hill restaurants
Castleberry Hill's top cuisines

Mexican & Tex-mex
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Castleberry Hill restaurants

THE WING SHACK ATL image

 

THE WING SHACK ATL

495 Whitehall Street, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Large Fries$3.50
Seasoned French Fries
20 PC Wings$39.99
Chicken Wings
Soda$1.00
Can Soda
More about THE WING SHACK ATL
No Mas! Cantina image

SALADS

No Mas! Cantina

180 Walker St SW, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (4618 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Enchiladas de Espinaca$15.00
Two corn tortillas filled with 4 cheeses, spinach, and sun-dried tomatoes. Topped with creama and Guajillo sauce and served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Los Trios Combo$15.00
Combination plate, choose 3 of your favorites.
Quesadilla$10.00
Two flour tortillas, grilled with Mexican cheeses served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
More about No Mas! Cantina
CRU Peters St image

 

CRU Peters St

301 Peters St, Atlanta

No reviews yet
More about CRU Peters St
Escobar image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Escobar

327 Peters st Sw, Atlanta

Avg 2.8 (1095 reviews)
More about Escobar
