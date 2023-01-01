Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheesecake in
Aubrey
/
Aubrey
/
Cheesecake
Aubrey restaurants that serve cheesecake
Palio’s Pizza Cafe
9900 US-380, Aubrey
No reviews yet
Caramel Turtle Cheesecake
$4.99
More about Palio’s Pizza Cafe
Prairie House - Cross Roads
10001 U.S. 380, Cross Roads
No reviews yet
Praline Cheesecake
$6.99
More about Prairie House - Cross Roads
Browse other tasty dishes in Aubrey
Caesar Salad
Cake
Chicken Salad
More near Aubrey to explore
Frisco
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Denton
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Mckinney
Avg 4.6
(40 restaurants)
The Colony
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
Lewisville
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
Prosper
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Argyle
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Little Elm
Avg 3.7
(10 restaurants)
Celina
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Sherman
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(599 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Wichita Falls
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(288 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(79 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(677 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(342 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(398 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston