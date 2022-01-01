Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Auburn

Go
Auburn restaurants
Toast

Auburn restaurants that serve cookies

Banner pic

 

Chappy's Deli

754 East Glenn Ave., Auburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Oreo Cookie Pie (Slice)$3.95
More about Chappy's Deli
Amsterdam Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Amsterdam Cafe

410 South Gay Street, Auburn

Avg 4.6 (3039 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookie Dough Egg Rolls$9.00
chocolate chip cookie dough, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce
More about Amsterdam Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Auburn

Hummus

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Pudding

Crab Cakes

Salmon

Po Boy

Naan

Map

More near Auburn to explore

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Newnan

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Opelika

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Prattville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Senoia

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Fortson

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Wetumpka

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Dothan

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston