Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cookies in
Auburn
/
Auburn
/
Cookies
Auburn restaurants that serve cookies
Chappy's Deli
754 East Glenn Ave., Auburn
No reviews yet
Oreo Cookie Pie (Slice)
$3.95
More about Chappy's Deli
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Amsterdam Cafe
410 South Gay Street, Auburn
Avg 4.6
(3039 reviews)
Cookie Dough Egg Rolls
$9.00
chocolate chip cookie dough, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce
More about Amsterdam Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Auburn
Hummus
Chicken Tenders
Tacos
Pudding
Crab Cakes
Salmon
Po Boy
Naan
More near Auburn to explore
Montgomery
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Newnan
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Opelika
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Prattville
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Senoia
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Fortson
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Lagrange
No reviews yet
Wetumpka
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Lagrange
No reviews yet
Montgomery
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Dothan
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(152 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(624 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1582 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(149 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(252 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston