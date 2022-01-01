Go
Toast

Avenue kitchen + bar

Neighborhood Restaurant + Bar
American fare including Detroit Style Pizza,
Rotating Draft Beers, Eclectic Wine List, &
Craft Cocktails

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

158 Boston Ave • $$

Avg 4.9 (736 reviews)

Popular Items

Maple Chili Duck Wings$13.00
served with celery and ranch
Steak & Cheese Dumplings$12.00
steak & cheese filling dumplings, onions and peppers, spicy aioli
Avenue Cobb$14.00
romaine, carrot, tomato, red onion, egg, quinoa, feta, avocado, bacon, poppy seed dressing
LARGE The Reg$22.00
Chicken Bites$10.00
Buttermilk breaded chicken.Served with honey mustard
Avenue Burger$17.00
half pound burger, aged cheddar,
bacon-onion compote, with fries of salad
SMALL The Reg$13.00
red sauce
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
buttermilk chicken, spicy mayo, pickle chips, red cabbage slaw. with fries or salad
Togarashi Fries$8.00
fries tossed in togarashi spice. Served with truffle aioli
Caesar$13.00
romaine, kale, tomato, parmesan streusel, caesar dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

158 Boston Ave

Somerville MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Semolina Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Mediterranean inspired cooking, fresh pasta from our home base Dave's Fresh Pasta, pizza, fine wine, craft beer & cocktails. ... Purchase a gift card online!!

The Pub

No reviews yet

Great local pub with an awesome eclectic crowd. The wings are out of this world and who doesn't love playing keno? . Staff is awesome.All on line food orders must be in by 10:45p.m.

Ball Square Cafe and Breakfast

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Grounder Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Grounder Café specializes in breakfast and brunch, specialty sandwiches and salads. We serve Coffee, Expresso, Smoothies and Fresh Juice. Our specialties include home made Muffins, Omelets, Breakfast Burritos and Panini Sandwiches.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston