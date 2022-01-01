Avenue kitchen + bar
Neighborhood Restaurant + Bar
American fare including Detroit Style Pizza,
Rotating Draft Beers, Eclectic Wine List, &
Craft Cocktails
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
158 Boston Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
158 Boston Ave
Somerville MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Semolina Kitchen & Bar
Mediterranean inspired cooking, fresh pasta from our home base Dave's Fresh Pasta, pizza, fine wine, craft beer & cocktails. ... Purchase a gift card online!!
The Pub
Great local pub with an awesome eclectic crowd. The wings are out of this world and who doesn't love playing keno? . Staff is awesome.All on line food orders must be in by 10:45p.m.
Ball Square Cafe and Breakfast
Come in and enjoy!
Grounder Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Grounder Café specializes in breakfast and brunch, specialty sandwiches and salads. We serve Coffee, Expresso, Smoothies and Fresh Juice. Our specialties include home made Muffins, Omelets, Breakfast Burritos and Panini Sandwiches.