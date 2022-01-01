Avon By The Sea restaurants you'll love
Avon By The Sea's top cuisines
Must-try Avon By The Sea restaurants
More about Seed To Sprout - Avon
Seed To Sprout - Avon
410 Main St, Avon By The Sea
|Popular items
|Marinated Greens
Kale, extra virgin olive, fresh lemon juice, nutritional yeast, sea salt.
|Goddess Bowl
|$16.00
Marinated kale, baby greens, herb roasted chickpeas, avocado, tomato, pickled red onion, sprouts, hemp seeds, green goddess dressing, cilantro.
|California Burger Melt
|$14.00
Housemade beet burger, mashed avocado, tomato, pickled red onion, sprouts, cashew cheese sauce on griddled millet-flax bread.
More about Cavé Bistro
Cavé Bistro
515 Sylvania Ave, Avon-By-The-Sea
|Popular items
|8 Meal Plan
|$110.00
Pickup is on Monday from 12:00pm - 8:00pm.
If you need to make substitutions, please make your selections below. If not, you will receive the full menu provided on our website.
|Bison, Duck, Egg
|$22.00
Ground Bison, Duck Fat, Fried Egg, Avocado, Sweet Potato Hash, Sriracha
|Grass-Fed Angus Beef Burger
|$16.00
Heritage Bacon, House Cured Pickle, House Made Avocado Mayo, GF Bun
More about The Columns
SEAFOOD • GRILL
The Columns
601 Ocean Ave, Avon By The Sea