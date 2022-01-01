Avon By The Sea restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avon By The Sea restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Avon By The Sea

Avon By The Sea's top cuisines

American
American
Must-try Avon By The Sea restaurants

Seed To Sprout - Avon image

 

Seed To Sprout - Avon

410 Main St, Avon By The Sea

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Marinated Greens
Kale, extra virgin olive, fresh lemon juice, nutritional yeast, sea salt.
Goddess Bowl$16.00
Marinated kale, baby greens, herb roasted chickpeas, avocado, tomato, pickled red onion, sprouts, hemp seeds, green goddess dressing, cilantro.
California Burger Melt$14.00
Housemade beet burger, mashed avocado, tomato, pickled red onion, sprouts, cashew cheese sauce on griddled millet-flax bread.
More about Seed To Sprout - Avon
Banner pic

 

Cavé Bistro

515 Sylvania Ave, Avon-By-The-Sea

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
8 Meal Plan$110.00
Pickup is on Monday from 12:00pm - 8:00pm.
If you need to make substitutions, please make your selections below. If not, you will receive the full menu provided on our website.
Bison, Duck, Egg$22.00
Ground Bison, Duck Fat, Fried Egg, Avocado, Sweet Potato Hash, Sriracha
Grass-Fed Angus Beef Burger$16.00
Heritage Bacon, House Cured Pickle, House Made Avocado Mayo, GF Bun
More about Cavé Bistro
Maeberrie Market image

 

Maeberrie Market

504 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea

No reviews yet
More about Maeberrie Market
The Columns image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

The Columns

601 Ocean Ave, Avon By The Sea

Avg 3.5 (224 reviews)
More about The Columns

