Bagger Dave's Tavern

Tavern - Specializing in Fresh Crafted Burgers, Craft Beer, and Custom Cocktails!

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2817 Kraft Ave SE • $$

Avg 4.3 (796 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders & Fries$11.95
Homestyle breading, seasoned with white and black pepper and a touch of garlic, served with your choice of house-made dipping sauce.
Kids Cheeseburger$7.50
Served with side and drink
Create Your Own Burger$12.00
Act like a chef & create your own masterpiece.
Bacon BBQ$12.95
Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato,
BBQ sauce, grilled brioche bun. Try it with Chipotle BBQ sauce.
Santa Fe Chipotle Turkey$12.50
Two all-natural turkey patties, pepper jack, coleslaw, tomato, guacamole, Santa Fe Chipotle sauce, grilled nine grain bun.
Kids Tenders$7.50
Served with side and drink
Great American Cheeseburger$12.50
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, grilled sesame seed brioche bun
Crispy Cheese Bacon$12.95
Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar and parmesan cheese crisp, tomato,
lettuce, mayonnaise, grilled sesame seed brioche bun.
Shake$5.45
CHOCOLATE | VANILLA | CARAMEL | STRAWBERRY | OREO® | REESE’S® PEANUT BUTTER CUP | HONEY CINNAMON SEA SALT | Topped with whipped cream. Add malt flavor to any shake upon request.
Mushroom & Swiss Burger$11.50
Two all-natural turkey patties, Swiss cheese, house-made Garlic Aioli, sautéed mushrooms on a grilled brioche bun.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2817 Kraft Ave SE

Grand Rapids MI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

