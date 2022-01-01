Quesadillas in Bangor
Bangor restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
643 Broadway, Bangor
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.99
We saute chicken breast with pepper and onion, pile it all into a crispy tortilla shell with melted cheese then serve it up with a side of sour cream and medium spice chunky salsa. Want to kick it up? Add our spicy Southwest sauce!
|Kids Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.49
Grilled Chicken and melted cheese on a flour tortilla.
More about Pepino's Mexican Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Pepino's Mexican Restaurant
49 Park St, Bangor
|Quesadilla Dinner
|$17.00
Pan-fried tortilla filled with cheddar cheese, your choice of filling, and salsa. Topped with salsa dojo, sour cream, and black olives. Served with rice and beans.
|Mini Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.00
|Quesadilla App
|$12.00
Pan fried flour tortilla filled with cheese, salsa, and choice of filling. Served with a side of lettuce and sour cream.
More about Geaghan's Pub & Craft Brewery
Geaghan's Pub & Craft Brewery
570 Main St, Bangor
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$12.49
Melted mozzarella cheese and jalapenos grilled to perfection in a crisp tortilla shell and served with sour cream and salsa.
|Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.49
This mouthwatering quesadilla is filled with Geaghan's famous boneless buffalo wings dressed mildly, red onion and a blend of freshly grated cheddar and pepper-jack cheeses. Then grilled to perfection in a crisp tortilla shell and served with our homemade bleu cheese dressing and salsa.