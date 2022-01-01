Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Bangor

Go
Bangor restaurants
Toast

Bangor restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery

643 Broadway, Bangor

Avg 4.4 (4117 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Quesadilla$12.99
We saute chicken breast with pepper and onion, pile it all into a crispy tortilla shell with melted cheese then serve it up with a side of sour cream and medium spice chunky salsa. Want to kick it up? Add our spicy Southwest sauce!
Kids Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla$6.49
Grilled Chicken and melted cheese on a flour tortilla.
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
Pepino's Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Pepino's Mexican Restaurant

49 Park St, Bangor

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla Dinner$17.00
Pan-fried tortilla filled with cheddar cheese, your choice of filling, and salsa. Topped with salsa dojo, sour cream, and black olives. Served with rice and beans.
Mini Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
Quesadilla App$12.00
Pan fried flour tortilla filled with cheese, salsa, and choice of filling. Served with a side of lettuce and sour cream.
More about Pepino's Mexican Restaurant
Geaghan's Pub & Craft Brewery image

 

Geaghan's Pub & Craft Brewery

570 Main St, Bangor

Avg 4 (166 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla$12.49
Melted mozzarella cheese and jalapenos grilled to perfection in a crisp tortilla shell and served with sour cream and salsa.
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$12.49
This mouthwatering quesadilla is filled with Geaghan's famous boneless buffalo wings dressed mildly, red onion and a blend of freshly grated cheddar and pepper-jack cheeses. Then grilled to perfection in a crisp tortilla shell and served with our homemade bleu cheese dressing and salsa.
More about Geaghan's Pub & Craft Brewery

Browse other tasty dishes in Bangor

Boneless Wings

Nachos

Mac And Cheese

Chef Salad

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Roast Beef Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Sweet Potato Fries

Map

More near Bangor to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (488 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (672 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston