Mac and cheese in Batavia

Eli Fish Brewing Co. image

 

Eli Fish Brewing Co.

109 Main Street, Batavia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beer Mac and Cheese$3.00
More about Eli Fish Brewing Co.
Old Eli Fish Acct image

 

Old Eli Fish Acct

109 Main St., Batavia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Pork Mac n Cheese$16.00
Radiatore pasta mixed with house smoked pork and beer cheese and ale BBQ. Topped with toasted breadcrumbs
More about Old Eli Fish Acct

