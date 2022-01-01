Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pierogies in
Batavia
/
Batavia
/
Pierogies
Batavia restaurants that serve pierogies
Eli Fish Brewing Co.
109 Main Street, Batavia
No reviews yet
Pierogi
$12.00
More about Eli Fish Brewing Co.
Old Eli Fish Acct
109 Main St., Batavia
No reviews yet
Pierogi
$10.00
Pierogi, pulled pork, & Balsamic BBQ
More about Old Eli Fish Acct
