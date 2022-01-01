Seafood salad in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve seafood salad
More about Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc.
Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc.
2070 Silverside Dr., Baton Rouge
|Fried Seafood Salad
|$11.99
Your choice of shrimp or crawfish served on a bed of Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, boiled egg, shredded cheddar cheese and croutons.
|H&T Seafood Salad
|$14.99
Crabmeat & Boiled Shrimp served on a bed of Romaine Lettuce, Spring Mix & Topped w/Tomatoes, Boiled Egg, Shredded Cheddar Cheese & Croutons.
More about Louie's Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Louie's Cafe
3322 Lake Street, Baton Rouge
|SAUTEED SEAFOOD SALAD
|$15.00
Romaine and baby spinach, veggie mix, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts and three cheeses with sauteed gulf shrimp and LA crawfish.
More about Ichiban Sushi Bar & Grill
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • GRILL
Ichiban Sushi Bar & Grill
5741 Essen Ln, Baton Rouge
|Seafood Salad
|$9.00
Sliced cucumber, crab, whitefish, katsuobushi, salmon, tuna, octopus, sesame seeds, masago, and green onions tossed in our house-made ponzu sauce.