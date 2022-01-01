Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seafood salad in Baton Rouge

Go
Baton Rouge restaurants
Toast

Baton Rouge restaurants that serve seafood salad

7209e7bc-0fee-448b-8b58-01b5476490b1 image

 

Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc.

2070 Silverside Dr., Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Seafood Salad$11.99
Your choice of shrimp or crawfish served on a bed of Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, boiled egg, shredded cheddar cheese and croutons.
H&T Seafood Salad$14.99
Crabmeat & Boiled Shrimp served on a bed of Romaine Lettuce, Spring Mix & Topped w/Tomatoes, Boiled Egg, Shredded Cheddar Cheese & Croutons.
More about Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc.
Louie's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Louie's Cafe

3322 Lake Street, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (770 reviews)
Takeout
SAUTEED SEAFOOD SALAD$15.00
Romaine and baby spinach, veggie mix, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts and three cheeses with sauteed gulf shrimp and LA crawfish.
More about Louie's Cafe
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • GRILL

Ichiban Sushi Bar & Grill

5741 Essen Ln, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (1361 reviews)
Takeout
Seafood Salad$9.00
Sliced cucumber, crab, whitefish, katsuobushi, salmon, tuna, octopus, sesame seeds, masago, and green onions tossed in our house-made ponzu sauce.
More about Ichiban Sushi Bar & Grill
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant

1031 W Lee Dr, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.6 (866 reviews)
Takeout
Mike's Seafood Salad$17.95
Boiled Blue crab, Gulf shrimp, Louisiana crawfish and cheddar cheese on a bed of romaine and iceberg lettuces, eggs and carrots.
More about Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Baton Rouge

Chicken Fajitas

Cucumber Salad

Cannolis

Egg Rolls

Fudge

Dumplings

Beef Salad

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Baton Rouge to explore

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Gonzales

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Denham Springs

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Prairieville

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Port Allen

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston