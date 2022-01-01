Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp burritos in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge restaurants
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve shrimp burritos

Izzo's Illegal Burrito image

 

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

4250 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Illegal Shrimp Burrito$18.95
Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top
Regular Shrimp Burrito$7.95
Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top
Super Shrimp Burrito$9.45
Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
Izzo's Illegal Burrito image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

6220 Corporate Blvd, Baton Rogue

Avg 4.2 (163 reviews)
Takeout
Illegal Shrimp Burrito$18.95
Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top
Regular Shrimp Burrito$7.95
Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top
Super Shrimp Burrito$9.45
Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
Izzo’s Illegal Burrito image

BURRITOS

Izzo’s Illegal Burrito

9770 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (1069 reviews)
Takeout
Illegal Shrimp Burrito$18.95
Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top
Regular Shrimp Burrito$7.95
Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top
Super Shrimp Burrito$9.45
Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top
More about Izzo’s Illegal Burrito
Izzo's Illegal Burrito image

BURRITOS

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

4245 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (3297 reviews)
Takeout
Regular Shrimp Burrito$7.95
Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top
Super Shrimp Burrito$9.45
Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito

