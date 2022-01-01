Shrimp burritos in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve shrimp burritos
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
4250 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge
|Illegal Shrimp Burrito
|$18.95
Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top
|Regular Shrimp Burrito
|$7.95
Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top
|Super Shrimp Burrito
|$9.45
Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top
BURRITOS • TACOS
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
6220 Corporate Blvd, Baton Rogue
|Illegal Shrimp Burrito
|$18.95
Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top
|Regular Shrimp Burrito
|$7.95
Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top
|Super Shrimp Burrito
|$9.45
Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top
BURRITOS
Izzo’s Illegal Burrito
9770 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge
|Illegal Shrimp Burrito
|$18.95
Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top
|Regular Shrimp Burrito
|$7.95
Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top
|Super Shrimp Burrito
|$9.45
Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top
BURRITOS
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
4245 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge
|Regular Shrimp Burrito
|$7.95
Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top
|Super Shrimp Burrito
|$9.45
Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top