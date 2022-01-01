Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna steaks in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge restaurants
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve tuna steaks

Parrains Seafood image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Parrains Seafood

3225 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (2683 reviews)
Takeout
Seared Tuna Steak$23.00
More about Parrains Seafood
Item pic

 

Digiulio Brothers

2903 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Tuna Steak$24.95
Served with choice of Italian salsa, Pesto and pinenuts, or brown butter caper sauce, served with Spaghetti G.O.P.
More about Digiulio Brothers
Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant

4335 PERKINS RD, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.2 (49 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Tuna Steak$23.99
Grilled Tuna Steak served with French Fries, Coleslaw and Hushpuppies
More about Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant
Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant

1031 W Lee Dr, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.6 (866 reviews)
Takeout
Yellow Fin Tuna Steak Blackened$20.95
Yellow Fin Tuna Steak Grilled$20.95
More about Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant

