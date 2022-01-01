Tuna steaks in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve tuna steaks
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Parrains Seafood
3225 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge
|Seared Tuna Steak
|$23.00
Digiulio Brothers
2903 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge
|Grilled Tuna Steak
|$24.95
Served with choice of Italian salsa, Pesto and pinenuts, or brown butter caper sauce, served with Spaghetti G.O.P.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant
4335 PERKINS RD, Baton Rouge
|Grilled Tuna Steak
|$23.99
Grilled Tuna Steak served with French Fries, Coleslaw and Hushpuppies