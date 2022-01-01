Veggie salad in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve veggie salad
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
4250 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge
|Veggie Salad
|$7.99
Choice of marinated grilled mushrooms, or fresh guacamole, or sliced avocado
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
BURRITOS • TACOS
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
6220 Corporate Blvd, Baton Rogue
|Veggie Salad
|$7.99
Choice of marinated grilled mushrooms, or fresh guacamole, or sliced avocado
More about Izzo’s Illegal Burrito
BURRITOS
Izzo’s Illegal Burrito
9770 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge
|Veggie Salad
|$7.99
Choice of marinated grilled mushrooms, or fresh guacamole, or sliced avocado