Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Bedford

Go
Bedford restaurants
Toast

Bedford restaurants that serve chicken salad

Main pic

 

Lupes Comida con Sabor - Bedford

2200 Airport Freeway, Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LUPITA SALAD with chicken$16.49
More about Lupes Comida con Sabor - Bedford
Pho V Noodle House & Sushi image

SOUPS • SUSHI • PHO • NOODLES

Pho V Noodle House & Sushi

3504 HARWOOD RD, BEDFORD

Avg 4.3 (678 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.95
Served with sesame ginger dressing
Chicken Vinaigrette Salad$12.95
Our Vietnamese style chicken vinaigrette salad is tossed
with white chicken, onions, crunchy cucumber,
shredded cabbage & cilantro, topped with crushed
peanuts, fried crunchy onions & fresh basil
More about Pho V Noodle House & Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Bedford

Cake

Brisket

Tacos

Burritos

Green Beans

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

Fried Pickles

Map

More near Bedford to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Grapevine

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Southlake

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Keller

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

North Richland Hills

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (610 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (873 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (989 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston