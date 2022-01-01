Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Bellaire

Bellaire restaurants
Bellaire restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Betsy's on Bellaire image

 

Betsy's on Bellaire

4480 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Tarragon Chicken Salad, lettuce, and tomato. Choice or white or wheat bread.
More about Betsy's on Bellaire
Consumer pic

 

CounterCommon Beerworks & Kitchen

5413 Bellaire Boulevard, Bellaire

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Crispy chicken thigh dunked in a sweet-and-spicy Gochujang BBQ sauce, topped with kimchi pickled veggies and cabbage. Served on a toasted brioche bun with a side of hand-cut fries.
More about CounterCommon Beerworks & Kitchen

