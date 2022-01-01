Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatloaf in Bellaire

Bellaire restaurants
Bellaire restaurants that serve meatloaf

The '401 Table and Tap

6700 Ferris, Bellaire

No reviews yet
Takeout
FP4-Italian Meatloaf$0.00
Homemade Certified Angus Beef meatloaf, whipped potatoes with roasted poblano mushroom cream sauce, French green beans and garlic bread.
Italian Meatloaf$17.00
Homemade Certified Angus Beef meatloaf, whipped
potatoes with roasted poblano mushroom cream sauce, French green beans, and garlic toast
FP2-Italian Meatloaf$0.00
Homemade Certified Angus Beef meatloaf, whipped potatoes with roasted poblano mushroom cream sauce, French green beans and garlic bread.
More about The '401 Table and Tap
The '401 Table and Tap - Catering

6700 Ferris St #150, Bellaire

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Meatloaf (Serves 8)$96.00
Homemade meatloaf served with French green beans, whipped potatoes with poblano mushroom cream sauce, and garlic toast
More about The '401 Table and Tap - Catering

