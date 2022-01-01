Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Bensenville

Go
Bensenville restaurants
Toast

Bensenville restaurants that serve chicken salad

De Campana image

 

De Campana

229 w grand avenue, Bensenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Breast Salad$12.95
More about De Campana
Item pic

 

Kebab House

229 w grand Ave, Bensenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Breast Salad$13.00
Grilled chicken breast over a salad of chopped lettuce, red cabbage, tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers, dressed with our in-house made Vinaigrette dressing.
More about Kebab House

Browse other tasty dishes in Bensenville

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Bensenville to explore

Lombard

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Elmhurst

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Des Plaines

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Villa Park

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Park Ridge

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Elk Grove Village

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Stone Park

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Melrose Park

Avg 4.2 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1302 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston