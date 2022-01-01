Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken salad in
Bensenville
/
Bensenville
/
Chicken Salad
Bensenville restaurants that serve chicken salad
De Campana
229 w grand avenue, Bensenville
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Breast Salad
$12.95
More about De Campana
Kebab House
229 w grand Ave, Bensenville
No reviews yet
Chicken Breast Salad
$13.00
Grilled chicken breast over a salad of chopped lettuce, red cabbage, tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers, dressed with our in-house made Vinaigrette dressing.
More about Kebab House
Browse other tasty dishes in Bensenville
Grilled Chicken
More near Bensenville to explore
Lombard
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Elmhurst
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Des Plaines
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Villa Park
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Park Ridge
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Addison
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Elk Grove Village
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Stone Park
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Melrose Park
Avg 4.2
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1302 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(237 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(64 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(821 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(183 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(146 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston