Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Benton Harbor

Go
Benton Harbor restaurants
Toast

Benton Harbor restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Bread + Bar

645 RIVERVIEW DR, BENTON HARBOR

Avg 4.4 (736 reviews)
Takeout
White Bean Hummus$10.00
olive oil + pecorino + gremolata + grilled Bit of Swiss bread
More about Bread + Bar
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS

The Livery

190 5th St., Benton Harbor

Avg 4.6 (482 reviews)
Takeout
Loaded Hummus (To Go)$12.00
Housemade hummus topped with olive oil, paprika, and a sprinkle of chopped red onion, tomato, & Kalamata olives. Served with organic tri-colored carrots, celery, red bell pepper, and warm seasoned pita.
Unloaded Hummus (To Go)$7.50
Housemade chickpea hummus with warm seasoned pita.
More about The Livery

Browse other tasty dishes in Benton Harbor

Cake

Cookies

Caesar Salad

Chicken Tenders

Pretzels

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Benton Harbor to explore

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Michigan City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Granger

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Mishawaka

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Saint Joseph

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Stevensville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

New Buffalo

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Buchanan

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1357 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (243 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (517 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (858 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston