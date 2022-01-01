Hummus in Benton Harbor
Benton Harbor restaurants that serve hummus
SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Bread + Bar
645 RIVERVIEW DR, BENTON HARBOR
|White Bean Hummus
|$10.00
olive oil + pecorino + gremolata + grilled Bit of Swiss bread
PIZZA • SOUPS
The Livery
190 5th St., Benton Harbor
|Loaded Hummus (To Go)
|$12.00
Housemade hummus topped with olive oil, paprika, and a sprinkle of chopped red onion, tomato, & Kalamata olives. Served with organic tri-colored carrots, celery, red bell pepper, and warm seasoned pita.
|Unloaded Hummus (To Go)
|$7.50
Housemade chickpea hummus with warm seasoned pita.