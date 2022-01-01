Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Berlin

Berlin restaurants
Berlin restaurants that serve salmon

Southgate Grill image

 

Southgate Grill

11033 Nicholas Ln, Berlin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon BLT Sandwich$15.99
6oz Salmon Grilled or Blackened on Kaiser w/ a side of Pesto Mayo
More about Southgate Grill
Ocean Pines Yacht Club image

 

Ocean Pines Yacht Club

Mumfords Landing Rd, Berlin

Avg 4.4 (981 reviews)
Takeout
The Salmon BLT$22.00
Grilled 6oz salmon, bacon, lettuce, tomato with an avocado Mayo on a brioche bun.
Roasted Salmon$29.00
8oz roasted salmon over polenta and spinach, oven roasted tomatoes topped with beurre blanc sauce.
More about Ocean Pines Yacht Club

