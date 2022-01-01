Salmon in Berlin
Southgate Grill
11033 Nicholas Ln, Berlin
|Salmon BLT Sandwich
|$15.99
6oz Salmon Grilled or Blackened on Kaiser w/ a side of Pesto Mayo
Ocean Pines Yacht Club
Mumfords Landing Rd, Berlin
|The Salmon BLT
|$22.00
Grilled 6oz salmon, bacon, lettuce, tomato with an avocado Mayo on a brioche bun.
|Roasted Salmon
|$29.00
8oz roasted salmon over polenta and spinach, oven roasted tomatoes topped with beurre blanc sauce.