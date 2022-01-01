Go
Big Grove Brewery

Discover our spirited taproom and its diverse range of craft brews and street food. We invite you to our warm and spacious tavern with an award-winning patio and backyard games.

1225 S Gilbert St.

Popular Items

Poke Bowl$14.00
Marinated Tuna, edamame, avocado, sesame carrots, cucumber, radish, Korean aioli, mango chutney, togarashi, scallions.
BGB Cheese Steak$15.00
Smoked & shaved sirloin, mushroom, pepper, onion, Milton Creamery white cheddar fondue, hoagie.
Chicken Wings (Full)$16.00
Bone-in wings tossed in sauce of your choice, served with ranch or blue cheese.
Crispy Cauliflower (Half)$10.00
Battered, fried, and tossed in sauce of your choice, served with ranch or blue cheese.
French Fries$4.00
We dare you to find better fries than these ones.
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$13.00
Special sauce, bread & butter pickles and onions, lettuce, bun.
Side Salad$6.00
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, focaccia croutons, choice of dressing.
Giant Big Grove Pretzel$10.00
A giant pretzel from our bakery! Salted, baked, and served with Boomtown beer cheese or Boetje's Mustard.
Taphouse Burger$12.00
American cheese, special sauce, lettuce, bread & butter pickles and onions, bun.
Location

1225 S Gilbert St.

Iowa City IA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

