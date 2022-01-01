Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Billerica

Billerica restaurants
Billerica restaurants that serve cobb salad

The Emerald Rose

785 Boston Rd, Billerica

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$12.95
Arcadian Mix Greens topped with Ripened Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Sliced Boiled Egg and Fresh Sliced Hass Avocado
More about The Emerald Rose
Newtowne Grille image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL

Newtowne Grille

838 Boston Road, Billerica

Avg 4.2 (792 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$12.95
grilled chicken / hard boiled egg / cucumber / tomato / avocado / bleu cheese crumbles / bacon / onion / house dressing
More about Newtowne Grille

