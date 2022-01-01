Cobb salad in Billerica
Billerica restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about The Emerald Rose
The Emerald Rose
785 Boston Rd, Billerica
|Cobb Salad
|$12.95
Arcadian Mix Greens topped with Ripened Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Sliced Boiled Egg and Fresh Sliced Hass Avocado
More about Newtowne Grille
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL
Newtowne Grille
838 Boston Road, Billerica
|Cobb Salad
|$12.95
grilled chicken / hard boiled egg / cucumber / tomato / avocado / bleu cheese crumbles / bacon / onion / house dressing