Asian salad in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve asian salad
More about UMAMI - 2808 7TH AVE S
UMAMI - 2808 7TH AVE S
2808 7TH AVE S, Birmingham
|Asian Salad
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken, tangerines, apples, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, peanut vinaigrette, crispy wontons
More about Nothing But Noodles - AL - 2800 Cahaba Village Plz Suite 140
Nothing But Noodles - AL - 2800 Cahaba Village Plz Suite 140
2800 Cahaba Village Plz Suite 140, Mountain Brook
|Full Asian Salad
|$8.50
Thinly sliced crisp Napa cabbage, Romaine lettuce, Chow Mein noodles, basil, shredded carrots and cilantro tossed in our signature spicy sweet and sour dressing. (Spicy Dish)
|Half Asian Salad
|$5.50
Thinly sliced crisp Napa cabbage, Romaine lettuce, Chow Mein noodles, basil, shredded carrots and cilantro tossed in our signature spicy sweet and sour dressing. (Spicy Dish)