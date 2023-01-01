Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Asian salad in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Birmingham restaurants that serve asian salad

UMAMI - 2808 7TH AVE S

2808 7TH AVE S, Birmingham

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Asian Salad$14.00
Grilled Chicken, tangerines, apples, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, peanut vinaigrette, crispy wontons
More about UMAMI - 2808 7TH AVE S
Nothing But Noodles - AL - 2800 Cahaba Village Plz Suite 140

2800 Cahaba Village Plz Suite 140, Mountain Brook

TakeoutFast Pay
Full Asian Salad$8.50
Thinly sliced crisp Napa cabbage, Romaine lettuce, Chow Mein noodles, basil, shredded carrots and cilantro tossed in our signature spicy sweet and sour dressing. (Spicy Dish)
Half Asian Salad$5.50
Thinly sliced crisp Napa cabbage, Romaine lettuce, Chow Mein noodles, basil, shredded carrots and cilantro tossed in our signature spicy sweet and sour dressing. (Spicy Dish)
More about Nothing But Noodles - AL - 2800 Cahaba Village Plz Suite 140

