Chips and salsa in Bloomington

Bloomington restaurants
Bloomington restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Lil Beaver Brewery

5 Finance Drive, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Of Chips & Salsa$3.00
More about Lil Beaver Brewery
Tony's Taco's - Bloomington - 2303 East Washington Street

2303 East Washington Street, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chunky Salsa & Med Chips$4.00
More about Tony's Taco's - Bloomington - 2303 East Washington Street

