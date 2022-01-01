Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in Bloomington

Bloomington restaurants
Bloomington restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

SEAFOOD

Blooming Thai

107 N college ave Ste2, Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (171 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#4 Shrimp tempura$9.00
Crispy fried shrimp served with homemade tempura sauce
More about Blooming Thai
SMOOTHIES

Cafe Bali

210 S Grant St #1, Bloomington

Avg 5 (7 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura$5.95
Deep Fried Shrimp
More about Cafe Bali

