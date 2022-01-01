Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp tempura in
Bloomington
/
Bloomington
/
Shrimp Tempura
Bloomington restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
SEAFOOD
Blooming Thai
107 N college ave Ste2, Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(171 reviews)
#4 Shrimp tempura
$9.00
Crispy fried shrimp served with homemade tempura sauce
More about Blooming Thai
SMOOTHIES
Cafe Bali
210 S Grant St #1, Bloomington
Avg 5
(7 reviews)
Shrimp Tempura
$5.95
Deep Fried Shrimp
More about Cafe Bali
Browse other tasty dishes in Bloomington
Tiramisu
Cheesecake
Tomato Basil Soup
Spaghetti
Antipasto Salad
Chicken Tenders
Corn Dogs
Thai Tea
More near Bloomington to explore
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
Greenwood
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Shelbyville
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Terre Haute
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Avon
No reviews yet
Brownsburg
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Plainfield
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Salem
No reviews yet
Sullivan
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
Terre Haute
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Vincennes
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Crawfordsville
No reviews yet
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(306 restaurants)
Lafayette
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(219 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(309 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(734 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(83 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(279 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston