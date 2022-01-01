Nachos in Bloomington
Bloomington restaurants that serve nachos
Upland Brewing
350 West 11th Street, Bloomington
|Nachos
|$11.00
blue corn chips, mozzarella, and cheddar-Jack, fresh jalapenos, tomatoes, black beans, tomato-jalapeno salsa guacamole or sour cream for an additional charge. Spicy chicken, spicy beef, Southwest tofu, or BBQ pulled pork. Vegetarian and gluten-free. Add proteins and add-ons for an additional charge.
Juannita's Mexican Restaurant
620 W Kirkwood Ave, Bloomington
|Chicken Nachos
|$10.00
Tortilla chips topped with spicy chicken, shredded beef or ground beef, topped with cheese
|Beef Nachos
|$10.00
|Steak Nachos
|$12.00