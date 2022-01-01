Fried rice in Boise
More about Thai Bistro - 590 East Boise Avenue
Thai Bistro - 590 East Boise Avenue
590 East Boise Avenue, Boise
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$19.00
Steamed rice stir-fried with chicken and shrimp, eggs, pineapple, onion, cashew nuts, and raisins.
|Basil Fried Rice (spicy)
|$15.00
Choice of protein and steamed rice stir-fried with eggs, bell peppers, onions, and basil leaves.
Choice of Protein: Beef, Chicken, Pork or Tofu
|House Fried Rice
|$15.00
Choice of protein and steamed rice stir fried with peas, carrots, onion, scallions and egg mixed.
Choice of Protein, Beef, Chicken, Pork or Tofu
More about Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar
SUSHI
Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar
750 W Idaho St, Boise
|(V)Pineapple Fried Rice
|$13.50
VEGAN. <GF : Optional> Curry powder, cashew, yellow and green onions, raisin, carrot, pineapple.
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$19.50
<GF : Optional> House char sui pork, cashew, yellow and green onions, raisin, carrot, egg, pineapple.
