Fried rice in Boise

Item pic

 

Thai Bistro - 590 East Boise Avenue

590 East Boise Avenue, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pineapple Fried Rice$19.00
Steamed rice stir-fried with chicken and shrimp, eggs, pineapple, onion, cashew nuts, and raisins.
Basil Fried Rice (spicy)$15.00
Choice of protein and steamed rice stir-fried with eggs, bell peppers, onions, and basil leaves.
Choice of Protein: Beef, Chicken, Pork or Tofu
House Fried Rice$15.00
Choice of protein and steamed rice stir fried with peas, carrots, onion, scallions and egg mixed.
Choice of Protein, Beef, Chicken, Pork or Tofu
More about Thai Bistro - 590 East Boise Avenue
Item pic

SUSHI

Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar

750 W Idaho St, Boise

Avg 4.2 (1046 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
(V)Pineapple Fried Rice$13.50
VEGAN. <GF : Optional> Curry powder, cashew, yellow and green onions, raisin, carrot, pineapple.
Pineapple Fried Rice$19.50
<GF : Optional> House char sui pork, cashew, yellow and green onions, raisin, carrot, egg, pineapple.
(V)Pineapple Fried Rice$16.00
Curry powder, cashew, yellow and green onions, raisin, carrot, pineapple.
More about Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar

