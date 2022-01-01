Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prawns in Boise

Boise restaurants
Boise restaurants that serve prawns

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

3139 S Bown Way, Boise

Avg 4.5 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wood Fired Prosciutto Wrapped Prawns$11.95
Pinot Grigio Marinade, Arugula,
Fig Glaze
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
Fork Restaurant image

 

Fork Restaurant

199 N. 8th street, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Risotto and Prawns$28.00
More about Fork Restaurant

