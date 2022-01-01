Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Prawns in
Boise
/
Boise
/
Prawns
Boise restaurants that serve prawns
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
3139 S Bown Way, Boise
Avg 4.5
(1217 reviews)
Wood Fired Prosciutto Wrapped Prawns
$11.95
Pinot Grigio Marinade, Arugula,
Fig Glaze
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
Fork Restaurant
199 N. 8th street, Boise
No reviews yet
Risotto and Prawns
$28.00
More about Fork Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Boise
Chicken Fajitas
Tuna Rolls
Cannolis
Arugula Salad
Shrimp Salad
Carrot Cake
Peanut Butter Cookies
Pudding
More near Boise to explore
Meridian
Avg 4.1
(30 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Eagle
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Ketchum
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Twin Falls
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Nampa
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Caldwell
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Hailey
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hailey
No reviews yet
Twin Falls
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Blackfoot
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Idaho Falls
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(223 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(317 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(261 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(678 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(249 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston