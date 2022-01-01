Go
Toast

Boloco

Come in and enjoy!

283 Longwood Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Teriyaki OG Burrito$8.25
Roasted Broccoli, Roasted Carrots, Caramelized Onions, Teriyaki Sauce, Brown Rice
The Summer Burrito$8.25
Boloco Rice, Black Beans, Mango Salsa Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese.
Chips$2.00
Nachos - Go To$6.00
Classic Mexican Bowl$8.75
The Modern Mexican, minus the Magic Loco Sauce. Served with Boloco Rice and with or without our House Calabacitas.
Goloco Bowl (Create Your Own)$8.75
Customize it with all the fixings and a protein.
Goloco Burrito$8.25
Customize it with all the fixings and a protein.
Modern Mexican Bowl$8.75
Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Magic Loco Sauce, Cilantro. Served with Boloco Rice and with or without our House Calabacitas.
Chips and Guac$3.50
Kid's Burrito$4.00
See full menu

Location

283 Longwood Ave

Boston MA

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Basho Japanese Brasserie

No reviews yet

Basho is the first modern Japanese brasserie to hit Boston, serving the freshest and most high-quality ingredients and sushi (flown in daily from around the world). With a variety of seating options—from communal tables, a private dining and intimate corners to a sushi bar, raw bar and sleek liquor bar—Basho pulses with the raw energy of the city from opening to close.

El Pelon Taqueria - Fenway

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bennett's Sandwich Shop

No reviews yet

AWARD-WINNING SANDWICHES. Delicous Food and Great Service! Ask us to cater your next event!

Poultrygeist

No reviews yet

A spooky place with spooky food for boys and ghouls alike!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston