Fish soup in Bonita

Bonita restaurants
Bonita restaurants that serve fish soup

TJ Oyster Bar image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

TJ Oyster Bar

4410 Bonita Rd, Bonita

Avg 4.5 (1798 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Soup$10.50
More about TJ Oyster Bar
TJ Oyster Bar 1 image

 

TJ Oyster Bar 1

4246 Bonita rd, Bonita

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Soup$9.50
More about TJ Oyster Bar 1

