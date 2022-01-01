Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp tacos in
Bonita
/
Bonita
/
Shrimp Tacos
Bonita restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
TJ Oyster Bar
4410 Bonita Rd, Bonita
Avg 4.5
(1798 reviews)
Taqueso Shrimp Taco
$4.50
Shrimp Diabla Taco
$4.50
Shrimp Taco
$4.50
More about TJ Oyster Bar
TJ Oyster Bar 1
4246 Bonita rd, Bonita
No reviews yet
Shrimp Diabla Taco
$4.00
Shrimp Chipotle Taco
$4.50
Taqueso Shrimp Taco
$4.50
More about TJ Oyster Bar 1
