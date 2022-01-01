Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Bonita

Bonita restaurants
Bonita restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

TJ Oyster Bar image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

TJ Oyster Bar

4410 Bonita Rd, Bonita

Avg 4.5 (1798 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taqueso Shrimp Taco$4.50
Shrimp Diabla Taco$4.50
Shrimp Taco$4.50
More about TJ Oyster Bar
TJ Oyster Bar 1 image

 

TJ Oyster Bar 1

4246 Bonita rd, Bonita

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Diabla Taco$4.00
Shrimp Chipotle Taco$4.50
Taqueso Shrimp Taco$4.50
More about TJ Oyster Bar 1

Tacos

Calamari

French Fries

Octopus

Burritos

Flan

Tostadas

Fish Burritos

