Boonton restaurants you'll love

Boonton restaurants
  • Boonton

Boonton's top cuisines

Mexican & Tex-mex
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Salad
Salad
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Boonton restaurants

Tito's Burritos & Wings image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Tito's Burritos & Wings

226 Myrtle Ave, Boonton

Avg 4.6 (4926 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tito Chickito Chicken Taco$5.00
Grilled chicken, Tito’s cheeses, lettuce, and pico. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
Bang-Bang Tempura Shrimp Taco$5.25
Tempura shrimp, lettuce and spicy chipotle sauce. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
Ground Beef Empanadas$8.95
Two empanadas served with housemade corn tortilla chips and spicy chipotle sauce.
More about Tito's Burritos & Wings
Boonton Station 1904

202 Myrtle Avenue, Boonton

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Boonton Station 1904
Junior's Pizza & Wings

600 Myrtle Ave, Boonton

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Junior's Pizza & Wings
