Boonton restaurants you'll love
Boonton's top cuisines
Must-try Boonton restaurants
More about Tito's Burritos & Wings
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Tito's Burritos & Wings
226 Myrtle Ave, Boonton
|Popular items
|Tito Chickito Chicken Taco
|$5.00
Grilled chicken, Tito’s cheeses, lettuce, and pico. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
|Bang-Bang Tempura Shrimp Taco
|$5.25
Tempura shrimp, lettuce and spicy chipotle sauce. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
|Ground Beef Empanadas
|$8.95
Two empanadas served with housemade corn tortilla chips and spicy chipotle sauce.