Ball soup in
Boulder
/
Boulder
/
Ball Soup
Boulder restaurants that serve ball soup
Rye Society- Avanti Boulder
1401 Pearl Street, Boulder
No reviews yet
Matzah Ball Soup
$7.00
More about Rye Society- Avanti Boulder
Rosenberg's The Hill
1262 College Ave., Boulder
No reviews yet
No Balls Chicken Soup
$6.00
2 Balls Matzo Soup
$8.00
1 Ball Matzo Soup
$6.00
More about Rosenberg's The Hill
