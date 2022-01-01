Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate croissants in
Boulder
/
Boulder
/
Chocolate Croissants
Boulder restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
SANDWICHES
Le French Cafe
2525 Arapahoe Ave, Unit C1, Boulder
Avg 4.7
(289 reviews)
Chocolate Almond Croissant
$5.50
Chocolate Croissant
$4.50
More about Le French Cafe
Dry Storage Bakehouse
3601 Arapahoe Ave, D181, boulder
No reviews yet
Chocolate Croissant
$5.50
More about Dry Storage Bakehouse
