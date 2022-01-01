Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate croissants in Boulder

Go
Boulder restaurants
Toast

Boulder restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Le French Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Le French Cafe

2525 Arapahoe Ave, Unit C1, Boulder

Avg 4.7 (289 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Almond Croissant$5.50
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
More about Le French Cafe
Dry Storage Bakehouse image

 

Dry Storage Bakehouse

3601 Arapahoe Ave, D181, boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$5.50
More about Dry Storage Bakehouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Boulder

Mochi Ice Cream

Carne Asada Tacos

Short Ribs

Salmon Rolls

Green Papaya Salad

Mango Sticky Rice

Shrimp Tempura

Salmon

Map

More near Boulder to explore

Golden

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Longmont

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (538 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston