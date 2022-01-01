Egg salad sandwiches in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
More about Lindsay's Boulder Deli @ Haagen- Dazs
Lindsay's Boulder Deli @ Haagen- Dazs
1148 Pearl St, Boulder
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$8.99
egg salad, bacon, cheddar, sprouts, lettuce & hot sauce on wheat bread
|6oz Egg Salad
|$3.99
More about Wok to Flatirons Deli
SANDWICHES
Wok to Flatirons Deli
2100 Central Ave, Boulder
|Egg Salad
|$8.79
Homemade Salad with Provolone
More about Rosenberg's Catering - The Hill
Rosenberg's Catering - The Hill
1262 College Ave., Boulder
|Egg Salad 8oz
|$6.00