Tostadas in Boulder

Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
1630 63rd Street Unit 10, Boulder
|Beef Tostada
|$8.95
Served on a crisp tortilla, topped with fresh lettuce, red salsa, and shredded cheese; sprinkled with our special vinegar and oil dressing
|Chicken and Bean Tostada
|$8.75
Served on a crisp tortilla, topped with fresh lettuce, red salsa, and shredded cheese; sprinkled with our special vinegar and oil dressing
|Bean Tostada
|$7.50
Served on a crisp tortilla, topped with fresh lettuce, red salsa, and shredded cheese; sprinkled with our special vinegar and oil dressing