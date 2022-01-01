Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Boulder

Go
Boulder restaurants
Toast

Boulder restaurants that serve tostadas

Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina image

 

Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

1630 63rd Street Unit 10, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Tostada$8.95
Served on a crisp tortilla, topped with fresh lettuce, red salsa, and shredded cheese; sprinkled with our special vinegar and oil dressing
Chicken and Bean Tostada$8.75
Served on a crisp tortilla, topped with fresh lettuce, red salsa, and shredded cheese; sprinkled with our special vinegar and oil dressing
Bean Tostada$7.50
Served on a crisp tortilla, topped with fresh lettuce, red salsa, and shredded cheese; sprinkled with our special vinegar and oil dressing
More about Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
CENTRO Mexican Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

CENTRO Mexican Kitchen

950 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.3 (1330 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
LUNCH CHARRED TUNA TOSTADA$16.00
More about CENTRO Mexican Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Boulder

Risotto

Chicken Wraps

Sashimi

Thai Fried Rice

Chai Lattes

French Fries

Papaya Salad

Curry

Map

More near Boulder to explore

Golden

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Longmont

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (538 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston