Fried chicken sandwiches in
Boulder
/
Boulder
/
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Boulder restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
WEST END TAVERN
926 Pearl St, Boulder
No reviews yet
Buffalo Style Fried Chicken Sandwich
$16.50
ranch, lettuce, pickles, bleu cheese. Served with Fries.
More about WEST END TAVERN
ND streetBAR
1035 Pearl St, Boulder
No reviews yet
SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
$9.95
pickles, duke's mayo
More about ND streetBAR
