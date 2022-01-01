Cookies in Boulder

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Nopalito's

2850 Iris Ave, Boulder

Avg 4.8 (1273 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Home Made Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.69
More about Nopalito's
Lindsay's Boulder Deli @ Haagen- Dazs image

 

Lindsay's Boulder Deli @ Haagen- Dazs

1148 Pearl St, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Day Old Cookie$1.99
Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich$6.45
More about Lindsay's Boulder Deli @ Haagen- Dazs
Giant Chocolate-Chip Cookie image

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

1447 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.6 (1330 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Giant Chocolate-Chip Cookie$2.69
More about Illegal Pete's
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

1110 13th St., Boulder

Avg 4.6 (11287 reviews)
Takeout
3 Deep-Fried Choc Chip Cookies
5 Deep-Fried Choc Chip Cookies
More about Fat Shack
Boulder Baked image

ICE CREAM • CUPCAKES

Boulder Baked

5290 Arapahoe Blv, Boulder

Avg 4.6 (1335 reviews)
Takeout
1 Cookie Sundae$8.99
2 Cookie Sundae$9.99
Large Cookie Cake$37.99
MAY REQUIRE 24 HOUR NOTICE. PLEASE CALL THE STORE IF YOU NEED IT SOONER.
More about Boulder Baked
Giant Chocolate-Chip Cookie image

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

1124 13th St, Boulder

Avg 4.7 (1436 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Giant Chocolate-Chip Cookie$2.69
More about Illegal Pete's
Item pic

 

Motomaki

1600 28th St. Suite 1216, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pocky - Cookies and Cream$3.00
More about Motomaki
Rye Society- Avanti Boulder image

 

Rye Society- Avanti Boulder

1401 Pearl Street, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
More about Rye Society- Avanti Boulder
Wok to Flatirons Deli image

SANDWICHES

Wok to Flatirons Deli

2100 Central Ave, Boulder

Avg 4 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cookie$2.75
More about Wok to Flatirons Deli
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Barchetta

1644 Walnut Street, Boulder

Avg 4.5 (20 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
brown butter salted chocolate chunk
More about Barchetta
Dry Storage Bakehouse image

 

Dry Storage Bakehouse

3601 Arapahoe Ave, D181, boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about Dry Storage Bakehouse
Item pic

 

Boss Lady Pizza

1129 13th Street Suite B, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie Dough Cocoa - Nice Cream SaMMMies$4.73
COOKIE DOUGH COCOA by Nice Cream SaMMMies!
layers of cookie dough surround chocolate-based nicecream made with fair trade cocoa
Organic•Raw•Vegan•Gluten-Free•Paleo•Dairy-Free•Soy-Free•Real ingredients•Real Good
Cookie Dough Salty Sweet - Nice Cream SaMMMies$4.73
COOKIE DOUGH SALTY SWEET by Nice Cream SaMMMies!
layers of cookie dough surround vanilla-based nicecream with a salted caramel-like swirl
Organic•Raw•Vegan•Gluten-Free•Paleo•Dairy-Free•Soy-Free•Real ingredients•Real Good
More about Boss Lady Pizza
Item pic

 

Rosenberg's The Hill

1262 College Ave., Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Black & White Cookies 3pak$5.50
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$4.00
Peanut Butter Cookie$4.00
More about Rosenberg's The Hill

