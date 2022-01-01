Bean burritos in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve bean burritos
Verde
3070 28th St Ste B, Boulder
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$7.00
Choice of beans, fundido, mexican cheese blend
|Kids Burrito Bean & Cheese
|$6.00
Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
1630 63rd Street Unit 10, Boulder
|Beef and Bean Burrito
|$10.75
Refried beans and chunks of beef rolled in a flour tortilla and smothered with mild vegetarian red sauce standard, or your choice of sauce, and cheese.
|Bean Burrito
|$8.75
Refried beans rolled in a flour tortilla and smothered in vegetarian mild red sauce or hot green vegetarian sauce and cheese