Bean burritos in Boulder

Go
Boulder restaurants
Toast

Boulder restaurants that serve bean burritos

Verde image

 

Verde

3070 28th St Ste B, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bean & Cheese Burrito$7.00
Choice of beans, fundido, mexican cheese blend
Kids Burrito Bean & Cheese$6.00
Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina image

 

Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

1630 63rd Street Unit 10, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef and Bean Burrito$10.75
Refried beans and chunks of beef rolled in a flour tortilla and smothered with mild vegetarian red sauce standard, or your choice of sauce, and cheese.
Bean Burrito$8.75
Refried beans rolled in a flour tortilla and smothered in vegetarian mild red sauce or hot green vegetarian sauce and cheese
Mojo Taqueria Boulder image

 

Mojo Taqueria Boulder

2785 Iris Avenue, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kid's Bean Burrito$5.00
Rice, beans, cheese, crema
