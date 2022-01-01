Shrimp rolls in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Blofish
1932 14th St, Boulder
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$15.00
Tempura shrimp, organic avocado, organic cucumber
Motomaki
1600 28th St. Suite 1216, Boulder
|4. Shrimp Tempura ROLL
|$15.75
|4. HH Shrimp Tempura ROLL
|$11.75
ALOY THAI-BOULDER
2720 Canyon Blvd, Boulder
|Fried Shrimp Rolls
|$12.00
Marinated shrimp wrapped with egg roll shell. Come with sweet and sour sauce.
|Shrimp Spring Roll
|$8.00
Shrimp with bean sprouts, cucumber, carrots, basil, and lettuce wrapped in clear rice paper with spring roll peanut
sauce.
