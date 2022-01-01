Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Brentwood

Brentwood restaurants
Brentwood restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant image

 

Cinco De Mayo Brentwood

4944 thoroughbred lane, brentwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
(9) Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$6.75
(25)Grilled Chicken Burritos Polo$10.99
(31) Grilled Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$13.50
More about Cinco De Mayo Brentwood
Local Taco image

 

Local Taco

146 Pewitt Dr, Brentwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
Grilled Chicken Bowl$14.00
More about Local Taco
Item pic

 

Just Love Coffee

7010 Executive Center Dr #106, Brentwood

No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Wrap$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon,
pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato,
flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and
your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Just Love Coffee

