Brick Wall Kitchen
Best breakfast in Brookline!
224 Cypress Street
Location
224 Cypress Street
Brookline MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
La Morra
Simple ingredients, time-honored techniques
The Middle Gray
Welcome to The Middle Gray! A unique combination of a café, a bar, an art and live performance space, and an online magazine. It is a multidisciplinary art organization backed by a family restaurant.
Garrison House
Garrison House
Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen
Thank you for your order!