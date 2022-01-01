Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Bristol

Bristol restaurants
Toast

Bristol restaurants that serve fish tacos

The Beach House Food & Drinks image

 

The Beach House Food & Drinks

805 Hope Street, Bristol

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos$15.00
Crispy potato crusted catch of the day, vegetable slaw, avocado and poblano crema, double corn tortilla
More about The Beach House Food & Drinks
Fish Tacos image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Quito's Restaurant

411 Thames Street, Bristol

Avg 3.8 (790 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$17.00
Pan-seared cod, served in a grilled corn tortilla shell with, cabbage, diced tomatoes, drizzled with organic lemon aioli
More about Quito's Restaurant
The Wave image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Wave

400 Metacom Ave, Bristol

Avg 3.4 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Tacos$14.99
Beer battered fish of the day, fresh mango salsa. Served with a side
More about The Wave

