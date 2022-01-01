Fish tacos in Bristol
Bristol restaurants that serve fish tacos
The Beach House Food & Drinks
805 Hope Street, Bristol
|Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Crispy potato crusted catch of the day, vegetable slaw, avocado and poblano crema, double corn tortilla
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Quito's Restaurant
411 Thames Street, Bristol
|Fish Tacos
|$17.00
Pan-seared cod, served in a grilled corn tortilla shell with, cabbage, diced tomatoes, drizzled with organic lemon aioli